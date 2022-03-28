New Zealand vs Netherlands 2022, 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: How to Watch Online And on TV in India

The Netherlands tour of New Zealand comprises a solo T20I followed by three-match ODI series. Intermittent rain forced the abandonment of the only T20I of the bilateral series at McLean Park in Napier on Friday, March 24. The tour now moves on to the three-match ODI series, the first of which takes place at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, March 29. The second ODI is scheduled for April 2 and the last for April 4, both games will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The upcoming ODIs will be a part of the World Cup Super League, where New Zealand and Netherlands are currently at the bottom of the points table, having played three and seven matches, respectively so far.

The home team last played ODIs all the way back in March 2021, sweeping Bangladesh at home. Despite a number of stars unavailable for selection, the Black Caps boast a talented group under the leadership of Tom Latham.

However, it will be the last outing for veteran Ross Taylor, who bows out from international cricket after the three ODIs. Meanwhile, two players earn their maiden call-up after a prolific domestic season – all-rounder Michael Bracewell and wicket-keeper batter Dane Cleaver step into the T20I squad for their first national selection.

On the other hand, the visitors who started with two wins in the Super League at home against Ireland, had to curtail their campaign due to Covid in South Africa.

The Dutch then faced a setback in Qatar, where they lost all three matches against Afghanistan. Batting has been a weak point for the team led by Pieter Seelaar, the top order seem to struggle for runs. However, they will once again bank upon the likes of Bas De Leede, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh and Seelaar to shine with the bat.

In the longer format, the visiting team’s only experience on New Zealand soil comes in the form of the 2014 Qualifier for the 2015 Cricket World Cup. The Dutch fell short of booking tickets to the proper tournament, winning one and losing one of the recognised ODIs during the competition.

NZ vs NED, 1st ODI, Match Details

The first ODI of the three-match series will be played at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday, March 29. The game will commence at 6:30 AM IST. The three-match ODI series will not be available for television viewing in India, as Amazon Prime Video have acquired exclusive streaming rights of New Zealand Cricket.

NZ vs NED Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Netherlands: Bas De Leede, Max O’Dowd, Pieter Seelar, Vikramjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Brandon Glover, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaasen, Philippe Boissevain, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein

