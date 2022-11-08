New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup Semi-final: When and Where to Watch NZ vs PAK T20 WC match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the enthralling semi-final clash of the ICC T20 World Cup, Group 2 toppers New Zealand will clash against the unpredictable Pakistan side on Wednesday. Both sides have endured diametrically opposite roads to the knockout stages.

The Kiwis thrashed hosts and defending champions Australia in their tournament opener. They followed it up with impressive wins against Sri Lanka and Ireland. Their only setback came against England in a closely contested match. Kane Williamson and his men still look in top form and are one of the most balanced sides in the tournament. Heading into their seventh semi-final in white ball cricket, New Zealand will want to go all the way and lift the trophy this time around.

Pakistan’s campaign began with a heartbreaking loss to India in at a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. They were bamboozled in their very next match as underdogs Zimbabwe thumped them too. But the Babar Azam-led side turned their fortunes around by winning the rest of their matches, including a rain-affected triumph against South Africa. The Proteas’ shocking defeat against the Netherlands in their last match of the Super 12 stage paved the way for Pakistan into the semi-finals.

Will Babar and his men script a historic legacy after being almost knocked out of the tournament? Or will Kane Williamson inspire his side to their first T20 World Cup final? Let’s find out!

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on November 9, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

