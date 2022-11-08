New Zealand vs Pakistan Probable Playing 11s T20 World Cup: Complete Squads of NZ vs PAK Semi-final Match

This edition of the ICC T20 World Cup has been a tournament that has been impossible to predict. Pakistan were staring at the exit after enduring humiliating defeats to India and Zimbabwe. A shocking defeat against the Netherlands knocked out South Africa and paved the way for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals. They will be up against a well-drilled New Zealand side on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Babar Azam and company have scripted an amazing comeback in the tournament and will now be eyeing to top it up with a massive win against the Kiwis and make their place in the finals. Their pace attack led by Shaheen Shah Afridi has played a huge role in their late comeback in the World Cup. Haris Rauf has been equally impressive for Pakistan. Spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz have also been good in the middle overs. Pakistan’s strong suit has been their bowling, and it has once again delivered on the big stage.

Pakistan will want their big guns like Babar, Mohammed Rizwan, and Shan Masood to fire with the bat. Their middle order has been an issue but if they manage to put up a decent score, they will back their bowlers to get the job done.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has shown tremendous quality with both bat and ball. Only skipper Kane Williamson’s form was a bit of a concern for the team, but he, too, came back with a fantastic knock of 61 runs against Ireland. New Zealand’s strength has always been that they do not rely on a single player and this time too they have had a plethora of players winning them matches under different circumstances.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan vs New Zealand squads:

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen

