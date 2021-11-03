New Zealand vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: SCO Opt to Bowl First in Dubai

Dubai track has favoured the teams batting second in the evening games as the dew plays a massive role. But today, it’s a day game and toss will hardly be decisive.

New Zealand has a great chance to earn two points against a struggling Scotland who have not won a game in the main event so far. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table with zero points. The Kiwis will also look to improve their net run rate by exhibiting a dominant performance. With one loss and as many wins in their account, they’re expected to outfox Scotland with ease.

Scotland, on the other hand, had entered the Super 12s stage after defeating all its opponents in the qualifiers. However, things went south for them in the Super 12 as they succumbed to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Namibia and Afghanistan.

They were skittled out for a paltry 60 in 10.2 overs against Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan and were handed a 130-run defeat. In their second game, they managed 109 in 20 overs. But against a top team like New Zealand, they will have to give a better account of themselves.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Matthew Cross(w), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington(c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir, Alasdair Evans, Kyle Coetzer

