New Zealand vs Scotland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The clear favourites New Zealand will meet the underdog Scotland in Match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday. After beating India, New Zealand is the frontrunner to be the second team to reach the semi-finals after Pakistan from Group 2 in Super 12. With the only real threat being Afghanistan, New Zealand will try to ensure a huge victory against weak Scotland, which is coming off two losses in a row, to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR). The better NRR might be a safety net in case, New Zealand loses any of the remaining matches.

Ahead of match 32 of the T20 World Cup between New Zealand and Scotland; here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

>When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Scotland (SCO) take place?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Scotland (SCO) will be played on Wednesday, November 3.

>Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Scotland (SCO) be played?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Scotland (SCO) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

>What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Scotland (SCO) begin?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Scotland (SCO) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the match between New Zealand (NZ) vs Scotland (SCO)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand (NZ) vs Scotland (SCO) match.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand (NZ) vs Scotland (SCO) match?

The match between New Zealand (NZ) and Scotland (SCO) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and the Jio TV app.

>New Zealand (NZ) vs Scotland (SCO) probable playing XIs:

New Zealand Possible Starting Line-up: K.Williamson (c), D.Conway (wk), M.Guptill, G.Phillips, J.Neesham, D.Mitchell, M.Santner, A.Milne, T.Boult, T.Southee, I.Sodhi

Scotland Possible Starting Line-up: Kyle Coetzer (c), R.Berrington, M.Cross (wk), G.Munsey, C.MacLeod, C.Greaves, M.Leask, J.Davey, B.Wheal, M.Watt, S.Sharif

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here