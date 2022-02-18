New Zealand vs South Africa 2022 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score: Blackcaps Look to Build On First-Innings Deficit

New Zealand dominated South Africa to hold a 21-run lead on day one of the first Test in Christchurch on Thursday after Matt Henry spearheaded the attack with a career-best seven for 23.

Henry’s bounce and movement saw South Africa fold for 95 before tea, and at stumps New Zealand had benefitted from the wicket browning off in the late afternoon and were 116 for three.

Henry Nicholls was not out on 37 with nightwatchman Neil Wagner, dropped in the final over, on two.

“Obviously today’s been a great day for us," Henry said, describing his own performance as “pretty surreal" returning the third best bowling figures for New Zealand behind Richard Hadlee and Ajaz Patel.

Henry’s previous best was twice taking four for 93, and he has struggled to be a regular member of the New Zealand attack, where Tim Southee and Trent Boult have long been the new-ball bowlers.

