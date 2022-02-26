New Zealand vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2: Kagiso Rabada Removes NZ Openers Early

Live Score NZ vs SA 2nd Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of New Zealand vs South Africa live cricket match score and updates from Christchurch.

South Africa were all out for 364 in their first innings on day two of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

After resuming the day at 238 for three, the tourists lost their final seven wickets for the addition of 124 runs with half of them scored in a ninth-wicket stand by Marco Jenson (37 not out) and Keshav Maharaj (36).

Sarel Erwee top scored for South Africa with 108, Adrian Markram made 42 and Dean Elgar 41.

Neil Wagner took four for 102 bowling for New Zealand while Matt Henry took three for 90.

New Zealand has about one and a half sessions to bat before stumps on a grey day when there was already one 20-minute stoppage because of rain with further showers possible.

Earlier,

A bold call by South Africa to bat first in the second Test against New Zealand paid dividends Friday with the tourists 238 for three, including a maiden century to Sarel Erwee, at stumps on day one.

Erwee, in his second Test, headlined the scoreboard with 108, with 42 from Aiden Markram and 41 from Dean Elgar.

Not out were Temba Bavuma on 22 and Rassie van der Dussen on 13.

South Africa were 163 for one at tea before New Zealand claimed two wickets during the final session.

Erwee, who at 32 is a late arrival in the Test arena, started cautiously before opening up as a fine stroke maker with 14 fours from the 221 deliveries he faced.

He shared in partnerships of 111 with Elgar and 88 with Markram but when Markram was dismissed Erwee followed three balls later.

The Proteas, trounced in the first Test and needing to win to save the series, surprised when they won the toss and elected to bat at Hagley oval where the customary green-tinged wicket favours seamers on the opening day.

