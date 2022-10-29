New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage

Sri Lanka will be aiming to bounce back when they face New Zealand on Saturday. Following a good performance in the qualification round, Sri Lanka continued the momentum in the Super 12 stage.

They got off to a dream start by hammering Ireland by nine wickets. Kusal Mendis won the player of the match award for his knock of 43-ball 68. In their second game against Australia, Sri Lanka endured a loss of seven wickets. Dasun Shanaka’s side could score only 157 runs in the first innings and Australia convincingly chased the total within 16.3 overs.

New Zealand also started the tournament on a good note. They defeated Australia by 89 runs due to their splendid batting performance. Batting first, the team collected 200 runs due to exploits by Devon Conway.

Chasing the score, Australia collapsed at 111 as Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner picked three wickets each. New Zealand’s second game against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The game will be conducted on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The fixture will be conducted at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match New Zealand (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Sri Lanka of New Zealand (NZ) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson(C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka probable playing XI against New Zealand: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c)

