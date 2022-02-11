New Zealand Women Squad Against India Women: Probable Playing 11s for 1st ODI

India Women will cross swords with New Zealand Women in the first One Day International of the five-match series on February 12, Saturday. The game will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queensland.

After facing a loss in the only T20I game by 18 runs, India Women are likely to make some changes in their playing XI. The ace batter Smriti Mandhana missed the T20 International and is likely to be available for the ODI. Having Smriti back will provide a massive boost to India’s batting line-up as the batter has a stellar record against the Kiwis.

Mithali Raj wasn’t a part of the T20I squad but will be seen leading the team in the 50-over format. New Zealand Women, on the other hand, are unlikely to make any significant changes in their playing XI. The Blackcaps were outstanding in the shortest format and they will hope to play with the same spirit in the One Day Internationals.

>New Zealand Women vs India Women predicted playing XI:

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine(C), Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin(WK), Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair

India Women Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj(C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Bisht, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia(WK)

>New Zealand Women vs India Women squads:

New Zealand Women’s squad: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday

India Women squad: Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar

