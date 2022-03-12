New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming: How to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match on TV And Online

New Zealand Women will square off against Australia Women on Sunday in the 11th match of the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Both New Zealand and Australia will head into this game after winning their previous game and will look to continue their winning juggernaut.

While the six times champions defeated Pakistan by seven wickets on Tuesday, New Zealand passed the India test by 62 runs on Thursday. Australia are also heading the WWC points table with four points in their kitty from two games. They defeated England by 12 runs on March 5 in their tournament opener.

The White Ferns are occupying the second spot on the table with four points from three games. They lost their tournament opener to West Indies by three runs. However, since then, they have bounced back by recording two back to back victories over Bangladesh and India.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between New Zealand Women and Australia Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs Australia Women start?

The match between New Zealand Women and Australia Women will be played on Sunday, March 13, and it will kick off at 3:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs Australia Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women vs Australia Women will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women vs Australia Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand Women vs Australia Women match.

Where can I live stream New Zealand Women vs Australia Women match?

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women possible XIs

New Zealand Women Possible line-up: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

Australia Women Possible line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Amanda Wellington, Megan Schutt

