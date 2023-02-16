Home » Cricket Home » News » New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable XIs for New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, February 17

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable XIs for New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, February 17

Check the Dream 11 Team Prediction for New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women. Also, check the schedule of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between the New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women.

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 14:20 IST

Cape Town

Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh Women and New Zealand Women.
Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh Women and New Zealand Women.

Bangladesh Women will be bidding for a change of fortune when they will play against New Zealand Women in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match. Both teams have lost their league matches.

New Zealand lost to Australia in their opening game by 97 runs. The team was let down by the batters as they scored only 76 runs while chasing 174. The Black Caps’ batting unit failed to show any character in the second match as well. Playing against South Africa, they posted only 67 runs on the board to lose by 65 runs.

Now, coming to Bangladesh, the team could not defend 126 runs in the first game against Sri Lanka and thus recorded a defeat by seven wickets. In their second game against Australia, Bangladesh scored only 107 runs in the first innings. It was an easy score for Meg Lanning-led side and they won in 18.2 overs by eight wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women, here is all you need to know:

RELATED NEWS

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women be played?

The match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will be conducted on February 17, Friday.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women be played?

The match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will be hosted at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women begin?

Advertisement

The match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women?

The match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between the New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women?

Advertisement

The match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sobhana Mostary

Vice-Captain: Lea Tahuhu

Suggested Playing XI for New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Advertisement

Batsmen: Suzie Bates, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Marufa Akter

New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women Predicted Playing XI:

New Zealand Women: Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Hayley Jensen

Bangladesh Women: Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana(C), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

first published: February 16, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated: February 16, 2023, 14:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Jaws Drop In Sequin Lilac Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Sanya Malhotra Soars Mercury Levels In Bright Yellow Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks