Hosts New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh in the fifth match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on Monday at the University Oval, Dunedin. The match between the two nations is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 am (IST).

Both sides lost their tournament openers and will be desperate to record a victory here.

New Zealand were beaten by three runs by the West Indies on Friday while a spirited Bangladesh lost to South Africa Women by 32 runs on Saturday.

Despite New Zealand’s loss in the series opener, there were some positives for them, one of them being their skipper Sophie Devine’s form. Devine scored 108 runs off 127 balls. Katey Martin and Amy Satterthwaite also contributed with 44 and 31 runs respectively.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women; here is all you need to know:-

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women start?

The match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on Monday, March 7, and it will kick off at 3:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match.

Where can I live stream New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match?

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women possible XIs

New Zealand Women Possible XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas

Bangladesh Women Possible XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam

