New Zealand Women vs India Women 2022 Live Streaming For 5th ODI: How to Watch IND-W vs NZ-W Online And on TV

Ahead of the 2022 ODI World Cup, India women cricket team will be playing their last match as they square off against New Zealand in the final one-day international on Thursday. New Zealand have a perfect opportunity to inflict a clean sweep as their opposition will be extremely low on confidence having lost four matches in a row so far.

The host won the first ODI and second ODI by 62 runs and three wickets. New Zealand Women cruises to a three-wicket victory in the third match as well and they produced another all-round effort in the fourth game.

Amelia Kerr and Suzie Bates hammered 68 and 42 runs to take New Zealand to 191 runs in 20 overs. Following the score, India’s Richa Ghosh made headlines with her 29-ball 52. However, her efforts weren’t enough and India lost the fourth ODI by 63 runs to give the host a lead of 4-0.

As the World Cup is approaching, India will hope to perform better in the last game and gain some momentum.

When will the 5th ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) start?

The fifth One Day International between the two sides will be played at 03:30 am IST on February 24, Thursday.

Where will the 5th ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) be played?

The match will be played at John Davies Oval in Queensland.

What time will the 5th ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) begin?

The match will begin at 3:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs India Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs India Women match is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

New Zealand Women probable playing XI: Rosemary Mair, Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu

India Women probable playing XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepthi Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia (wk)

