New Zealand Women vs India Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Only T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India are slated to play white-ball series against New Zealand as part of their build-up for next month’s 2022 Women’s World Cup.

The one-off T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. It will be followed by a five-match ODI series between the two nations.

The swashbuckling all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue in the only T20I match of the tour.

India’s batting line-up is headlined by flamboyant Shafali Verma. She would open India’s innings alongside Smriti Mandhana.

Pooja Vastrakar is expected to lead India’s seam-bowling attack with Meghna Singh while Poonam Yadav will take charge of the spin department.

The New Zealand women side also has several world-class players among them in Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite

Lee Tahuhu will lead the white ferns’ bowling attack.

Ahead of today one-off T20I match between New Zealand Women and India Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the Only T20I match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IND-W) start?

The one-off T20I match between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played on Wednesday, February 9. It is slated to kick off at 05:30 am (IST).

Where will the Only T20I match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IND-W) be played?

The T20I match between the two nations will be held at John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

What time will the Only T20I match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IND-W) begin?

The only T20I match between New Zealand and India will begin at 05:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IND-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs India Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IND-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs India Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IND-W) Possible playing XIs:

New Zealand Women: Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

