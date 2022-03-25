New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand Women will battle it out with Pakistan Women on Saturday at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The White Ferns have lost their last three games at the hands of South Africa, Australia and England. They have lost four out of their last six games but still have a slim chance of reaching the semi-final stage and to do so they need to win this match by a huge margin.

On the other hand, Pakistan are out of contention to reach the last four, having lost five out of their last six games in the tournament. They will now look to salvage their pride by winning this contest. They were bettered by titleholder England in their most recent game by nine wickets.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women start?

The match between New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women will be played on Saturday, March 26, and it will kick off at 03:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match.

Where can I live stream the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match?

The New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women possible starting XI:

New Zealand Women Probable Starting XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

Pakistan Women Probable Starting XI: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Aiman Anwer

