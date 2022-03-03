New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will get underway from March 04, Friday with an encounter between New Zealand Women and West Indies Women. New Zealand have an edge over all the other seven teams as they have the home advantage.

The Blackcaps Women are also enjoying a phenomenal ride in the One Day Internationals. They last played against India Women in a five-match ODI series and it ended with the Kiwis winning by 4-1. The host will hope to extend the winning momentum in the World Cup as well to win the trophy for the second time.

As far as West Indies Women are concerned, they are going through a lean patch. The team hasn’t delivered a lot of good performance in the past two years and thus they are the underdogs.

Advertisement

West Indies had a face-off with South Africa last month in a four-match series. The team started off on a good note by winning the second ODI. However, they couldn’t continue the trend and Proteas won the next two matches to win the series by 2-1.

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs West Indies Women (WI-W) start?

The Test match between the two sides will be played at 06:30 am IST on March 04, Friday.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs West Indies Women (WI-W) be played?

The match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs West Indies Women (WI-W) begin?

The match will begin at 06:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs West Indies Women (WI-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women match will be televised at the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs West Indies Women (WI-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

NZ-W vs WI-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women probable playing XI against West Indies Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk)

Advertisement

NZ-W vs WI-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, West Indies Women probable playing XI against New Zealand Women: Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here