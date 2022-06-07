New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme Out of Rest of England Series With Injury

A day after losing the first Test, New Zealand suffered a setback as pacer Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the second and third Test against England due to an injury.

De Grandhomme pulled short during the first Test after suffering a suspected tear to his right plantar fascia, the ligament which connects the heel bone to the toes while bowling in the 2nd session of Day 3 on Sunday.

He underwent an MRI scan on Monday which ruled him out for 10 to 12 weeks and will now also miss New Zealand’s upcoming white-ball tour of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Advertisement

New Zealand lost the Test at Lord’s by five wickets on Sunday to go 1-0 down in the three-match series. De Grandhomme had done reasonably well in the first Test. Batting at No. 7 in the first innings, he top-scored with 42 not out and then dismissed Joe Root. But things went downhill after that as he was run out off the first ball in the second innings.

WATCH: Joe Root’s Bat Stands on His Own, Fans Call Former England Skipper ‘Magician’

Coach Gary Stead said de Grandhomme would need 10 to 12 weeks to recover.

“It’s a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series," said Stead.

“He’s a massive part of our Test side and we’ll certainly miss him."

De Grandhomme will be replaced in the squad by Michael Bracewell, 31, who was already with the squad for the first Test as cover for Henry Nichols.

“It’s great to be able to call on someone like Michael who’s been with the squad for the past month and is match ready."

Advertisement

The Pitfalls of Joe Root’s English Test Cricket Captaincy Tenure

Bracewell, the nephew of former New Zealand Test players Brendan and John Bracewell, played three one-day internationals against the Netherlands earlier this year but has yet to make his Test debut.

The second Test in the three-match series begins at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here