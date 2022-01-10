Newlands, Cape Town, pitch report, stadium records: South Africa vs India, 3rd Test

India and South Africa will aim to clinch the three-match Test series as they play against each other in the last Test from January 11 to January 15. Currently, the series is leveled at 1-1 as India won the first Test by 113 runs while South Africa scored a seven-wicket victory in the second Test.

The host will be laced with confidence after their scintillating performance in the second Test match. Proteas delivered an all-round performance with all the players contributing towards the team’s victory. The team will start as favorites and they are better equipped with the pitch and the playing conditions. Also, South Africa are home-track bullies and they have never lost a Test series against the Indian nation.

India, on the other hand, will look to improve their batting as they take on South Africa. One of the major reasons behind India’s loss in the previous game was the collapse of the batting line-up across both innings. Virat Kohli’s team will aim to create history in the last Test.

Advertisement

>Newlands, pitch report:

The pitch at the Newlands in Cape Town is a bowling-friendly track that will help the bowlers especially the seamers play a major role all five days of the game. The pacers are likely to get some extra bounce and pace from the deck. Meanwhile, Newlands has one of those rare pitches in South Africa that has something to offer to the spinners as well.

Unlike the previous two matches, the spinners can play a good role. Talking about batting, the batters will have to put in extra efforts to score runs for their respective teams. One thing for the willow wielders is a quick outfield. The players will get good value for their shots and can form partnerships if they are careful in their approach.

>Newlands, Cape Town records (Test):

Total matches played: 58

Matches won batting first: 23

Advertisement

Matches won batting second: 24

Average 1st Inns score: 328

Average 2nd Inns score: 296

Average 3rd Inns score: 296

Average 4th Inns score: 161

Highest Total: 651/10 (154.3) by South Africa vs Australia

Lowest Total: 35/10 (22.4) by South Africa vs England

Highest score chased: 334/6 (79.01) by Australia vs South Africa

Lowest score defended: 135/10 (42.4) by India vs South Africa

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here