'Next Malinga' in IPL 2022: Know About Matheesha Pathirana Who Dismissed Gill, Pandya on IPL Debut - WATCH

Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana is fondly called the ‘Next Malinga’ in the cricketing circle as his bowling action resembles the former pace maestro who had undone several world-class batters. The youngster has garnered the limelight in his country for the unconventional sling action and now, he has introduced the same in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Pathirana made a dream debut for Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Bowling against the Gujarat Titans, the right-arm quick snared the prized wicket of Shubman Gill right on his first delivery.

It was rapid full delivery that completely foxed the batter. Gill was late on the shot and the bat hit him low on the pad. The on-field umpire gave it straight away but the Gujarat opener went for the DRS; impact in line and crashed into the leg stump.

Pathirana returned in his second over and got the better of Gujarat Titans skipper, Hardik Pandya, with a slower delivery. Getting completely deceived, Pandya played it early and ended up getting a leading edge that was taken by Shivam Dube at mid-off.

Who is Matheesha Pathirana?

The Sri Lanka pacer was drafted into the CSK squad as the replacement for Adam Milne. The New Zealand speedster was ruled out of the season owing to a hamstring injury.

The young pacer was a part of the Sri Lankan U-19 World Cup in the West Indies earlier this year. He featured in four matches in the tournament and picked up seven wickets. He also participated in the 2020 edition of the youth ICC tournament. Pathirana’s bowling style, which is similar to that of compatriot Lasith Malinga, led to his comparisons with the country’s pace legend.

Last year, he was a reserve player for Chennai Super Kings. Prior to the beginning of IPL 2021, he and Maheesh Theekshana joined the CSK training camp in Chennai and were seen training with the likes of MS Dhoni and Robin Uthappa.

