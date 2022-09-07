NEZ vs WZ Dream11 Team Prediction: North East Zone vs West Zone, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for NEZ vs WZ Duleep Trophy 2022, NEZ vs WZ first quarter-final, September 8, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, 9:30 am IST

NEZ vs WZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s NEZ vs WZ Duleep Trophy 2022 first quarter-final between North East Zone vs West Zone:

The historic Duleep Trophy marks its return to Indian cricket after two years and will be played from September 8 to 25 across different venues in the country. The coveted tournament will be a star-studded event, with several capped players taking part.

The first quarter-final will pit the Ajinkya Rahane-led West Zone against the North East Zone on September 8, at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Both sides have some big names in their arsenal and will be gearing up to take the field on Thursday.

The West Zone has included the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rahul Tripathi amongst other top players on their roster.

Meanwhile, the North East zone will be taking part in the coveted tournament for the first time. The zone comprises six states- Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim. The Nagaland batter Hokaito Zhimomi has been named as the captain of the side.

Both sides will give it their all to emerge victorious and face the Hanuma Vihari-led South Zone in the semi-finals of the Duleep Trophy 2022.

Ahead of the match between North East Zone vs West Zone; here is everything you need to know:

NEZ vs WZ Telecast

The Duleep Trophy 2022 match between North East Zone and West Zone will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

NEZ vs WZ Live Streaming

The Duleep Trophy 2022 match between North East Zone and West Zone will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

NEZ vs WZ Match Details

The NEZ vs WZ match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Thursday, September 8, at 9:30 am IST.

NEZ vs WZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Suggested Playing XI for NEZ vs WZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ashish Thapa

Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Hokaito Zhimomi

All-rounders: Shams Mulani, Rongsen Jonathan

Bowlers: Khrievitso Kense, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya

North East Zone vs West Zone Possible Starting XI:

North East Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Al Bashid Muhammed, Ashish Thapa (wk), Hokaito Zhimomi (c), Techi Neri, Kishan Lyngdoh, Techi Doria, Rongsen Jonathan, Rex Rajkumar, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Khrievitso Kense, Bobby Zothansanga

West Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Het Patel, Hardik Tamore, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Yashasvi Jaiswal (wk), Shams Mulani, Jaydev Unadkat, Chintan Gaja, Chetan Sakariya

