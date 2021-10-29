NFCC Ramps Up Fan Connect, Onboards Indian Cricket's Biggest Fan Sudhir Kumar Gautam as Tournament Endorser

The first-of-its-kind National Fantasy Cricket Championship (NFCC) will now be endorsed by Indian Cricket’s Biggest Fan and Global Sports Fan Awardee, Shri Sudhir Kumar Gautam. Known for his die-hard fandom for the Master Blaster, he will also be seen competing for the national champion’s title. Hosted by BalleBaazi.com, the association between NFCC and Shri Sudhir Kumar Gautam shall play a key role in upholding their fan-first approach of the brand.

Sudhir Kumar Gautam has been officially regarded as Indian cricket team’s biggest fan ever. Many may not know him by name, but he is certainly one of the most recognized faces seen in the audience in every important matches or tournaments of Indian cricket team. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fever at its peak, Sudhir is a true representation of “Dil Se Indian" who brings together the spirit of fandom and cricket mania for the ongoing NFCC.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Sudhir Kumar Gautam, said, “Main Bihar ke ek chhote se shehar Muzaffarpur se hoon aur 6 saal ke umar se hi Cricket ka deewana hoon. Aaj meri phechan ka poora shrey Indian Cricket team aur Sachin ji ko jaata hai. Maine kayi baari matches dekhne ke liye kayi kathinaion ka saamna kia hai, cycle chala kar door-door tak match dekhne jata tha. Bina train ticket ke safar kiya hai, par stadium pahunch kar mujhe jo khushi milti thi uske samne ye saare pareshani kam lagti thi. Shayad mera janm hi ek cricket fan banne k liye hua tha."

“Aaj ke fans ke paas apne favorite game se judey rehne ke zariye kaafi aasaan ho gaye hain. Fantasy sports unme se ek hai. NFCC ek bilkul naye tarike ka format hai jo ki aapko mauka deta hai ye batane ka, ke aap game ko kitne accche se samjhte ho aur game ke kitne bade fan ho. Mujhe NFCC ke sath apni pehchan jod kar bohot khushi ho rahi hai."

Sudhir is the perfect example how “Cricket is a Religion in our country" and his journeys of toil and sweat to watch each match is only an inspiration for the upcoming generation of cricket fanatics. A known figure in the stands and to the media, since 2002 Sudhir ji has been visualized with paint all over his body with the tricolor in his hand, and also sometimes with a conch that he blows fiercely at all fours and sixes.

Commenting on the association Mr. Saurabh Chopra, CEO of BalleBaazi.com, also expressed his views on the association and said, “NFCC’s whole and sole objective is “for the fans and by the fans". Even after the commencement of the championship we felt that there needs to be a true fan to represent the spirit of the championship and who can epitomize that better than Sudhir. We have been witnessing a significant participation in the championship from all parts of the country and with Sudhir ji onboard, we only intend to take it a level further."

