NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus Encore 2021 Match 31 between Nicosia Fighters vs Black Caps, October 25, 09:30 pm IST

>NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus Encore 2021 match between Nicosia Fighters and Black Caps: The Nicosia Fighters (NFCC) take on the Black Caps (BCP) in match 31 of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus Encore 2021 tournament on Monday, October 25. The upcoming game between the two teams will be hosted at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 09:30 pm IST.

NFCC are placed at the fourth spot with 10 points to their name in the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore 2021 points table. Meanwhile, BCP are a notch below with four points and a net run rate of -1.498. Considering the form BCP are in, Monday night’s clash between the two teams could very well see NFCC getting their second win of the season.

>Ahead of the match between Nicosia Fighters and Black Caps; here is everything you need to know:

>NFCC vs BCP Telecast

The Nicosia Fighters vs Black Caps game will not be telecasted in India

>NFCC vs BCP Live Streaming

The match between Nicosia Fighters and Black Caps will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>NFCC vs BCP Match Details

Nicosia Fighters will face Black Caps at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol at 09:30 pm IST on Monday, October 25. Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, October 26 at 12:00 AM IST at the same venue.

>NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin

Vice-Captain: Saurav Ahmed

>Suggested Playing XI for NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ashish Bam

Batters: Atta Ullah, Munna Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Jugraj Singh

All-rounders: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Resham Singh

Bowlers: Saurav Ahmed, Parminder Singh, Umar Farooq

>NFCC vs BCP Probable XIs:

Nicosia Fighters: Kamran Ahmad, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah (WK), Munna Rahman, Kamrul Mahmud, Ramjan Hossain, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Saikat Al Amin, Monirul Islam, Saurav Ahmed

Black Caps: Atta Ullah, Rajwinder Brar (C), Ashish Bam (WK), Abid Ali, Umar Farooq, Resham Singh, Parminder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Arjun Shahi, Jugraj Singh, Deepinderjeet Singh

