>NFCC vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Fighters and Cyprus Eagles: In the 11th and 12th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Nicosia Fighters will be locking horns with Cyprus Eagles. The two teams will face each other at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 PM IST, respectively on November 10, Wednesday.

Nicosia Fighters had an underwhelming start to their campaign in the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. Fighters haven’t shown any intent or winning spirit in the competition. The team lost its first two games against the Black Caps followed by the other two defeats against Limassol Zalmi. After losing all their four matches, Nicosia Fighters are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Cyprus Eagles, on the other hand, aren’t consistent in the T10 league. The team has just two points under their belt from one victory, two losses, and one abandoned match. Eagles’ most recent outing saw them getting outplayed by Cyprus Moufflons by 34 runs.

>Ahead of the match between Nicosia Fighters and Cyprus Eagles; here is everything you need to know:

>NFCC vs CES Telecast

The Nicosia Fighters vs Cyprus Eagles game will not be telecast in India

>NFCC vs CES Live Streaming

The Nicosia Fighters vs Cyprus Eagles fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>NFCC vs CES Match Details

Nicosia Fighters will square off against Cyprus Eagles at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 04:00 PM IST on November 10, Wednesday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 06:00 PM IST.

>NFCC vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin

>Vice-Captain: Manikanta Ranimekala

>Suggested Playing XI for NFCC vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Mofijur Rahman, Naseer Ahmed

>Batters: Alvi Chowdhury, Iftakhar Hussain, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Manikanta Ranimekala

>Allrounders: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Rajasekhar Poluri

>Bowlers: Saurav Ahmed, Munnah Rahman, Muddula Srikanth

>NFCC vs CES Probable XIs

>Nicosia Fighters: Kamrul Mahmud, Kamran Ahmad, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Jubraz Morol, Alvi Chowdhury, Saurav Ahmed, Naeem Khan, Munna Rahman, Iftakhar Hussain, Mahamudul Sajib, Mofijur Rahman(wk)

>Cyprus Eagles: Tirupathi Sandireddy, Naseer Ahmed (wk), Manikanta Ranimekala (c), Srinivas Angarekkala, Naresh Kumar, Ashu, Ranjith Nerella, Prasada Reddy, Muddula Srikanth, Suresh Kumar, Rajasekhar Poluri

