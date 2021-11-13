>NFCC vs HAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Fighters and Haidree Lions: Nicosia Fighters will square off against Haidree Lions on Saturday, November 13, in the 23rd match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground. The match between Nicosia Fighters and Haidree Lions will start at 04:00 pm (IST). Following the conclusion of this game, the two teams are once again scheduled to do go against each other in the reverse fixture. The second game between Nicosia Fighters and Haidree Lions will be played at the same venue and it is slated to begin at 06:00 pm (IST).

Both Nicosia Fighters and Haidree Lions are having a forgettable outing in the ongoing ECS T10 tournament. Nicosia Fighters are currently placed at sixth place in the ECS T10 Cyprus standing with just two wins in their kitty from ten games.

Haidree Lions, meanwhile, are sitting at the bottom of the pit as they are starting their campaign in the tournament with this fixture.

Here is all you need to know about today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Fighters and Haidree Lions:

>NFCC vs HAL Telecast

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Fighters vs Haidree Lions will not be televised in India

>NFCC vs HAL Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Fighters and Haidree Lions will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>NFCC vs HAL Match Details

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Fighters and Haidree Lions will take place at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Saturday, November 13. The match between NFCC vs HAL will start at 04:00 pm IST.

>NFCC vs HAL Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin

>Vice-captain: Munnah Rahman

>Suggested Playing XI for NFCC vs HAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Kamrul Mahmud

>Batters: Rameez Ur Rehman, Jubraz Morol, Alvi Chowdhury, Zeshan Khan-I

>Allrounders: Irfan Riaz, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin

>Bowlers: Shabbi Ul Hassan, Qasim Anwar, Munnah Rahman

>NFCC vs HAL Probable XIs

>Nicosia Fighters Possible Starting XI: Abdus Shukur, Munna Rahman, Naeem Khan, Mahamudul Sajib, Iftakhar Hussain(wk), Shahjalal Talukder, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Jubraz Morol, Alvi Chowdhury©, Abrarul Hoque, Mohammad Muktadir

>Haidree Lions Possible Starting XI: Prakash Babu, Kumar Rajnish, Arnav Kishore, Vipul Krishna, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Imtiaz Alam, Vikas Jha, Shabbir Khan, Harsh Raj, Babul Kumar, Kundan Sharma

