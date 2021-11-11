>NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers: In the 15th and 16th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Nicosia Fighters will be locking horns with Nicosia Tigers. The two teams will face each other at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 PM IST respectively on Thursday, November 11.

Nicosia Fighters played six matches in this season where they managed to win just one game. They won Wednesday’s first fixture against the Cyprus Eagles by 37 runs but were handed a seven wicket defeat by the same opponents, despite posting a massive total of 120 runs.

Meanwhile, Nicosia Tigers arrive in this contest after winning their maiden game of the tournament. The Tigers first match against the Cyprus Eagles was abandoned but they won the reverse fixture against the same opponents by 28 runs. They will look to extend the winning streak in this match as well.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>NFCC vs NCT Telecast

The Nicosia Fighters vs Nicosia Tigers game will not be telecast in India.

>NFCC vs NCT Live Streaming

The match between Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>NFCC vs NCT Match Details

The Black Caps will face Cyprus Eagles at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol at 04:00 pm IST on Thursday, November 11. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 06:00 PM IST.

>NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin

>Vice-captain: Iftekar Jaman

>Suggested Playing XI for NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Kamrul Mahmud

>Batters: Amir Riaz, Jubraz Morol, Alvi Chowdhury, Jahid Hassan

>Allrounders: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Iftekar Jaman , Abdus Shukur

>Bowlers: Munnah Rahman, Ataur Rahman, Naeem Khan-I

>NFCC vs NCT Probable XIs

>Nicosia Fighters: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Shahjalal Talukder, Mahamudul Sajib, Abdus Shukur, Abrarul Hoque, Ramjan Hossain, Kamrul Mahmud (WK), Munna Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Naeem Khan

>Nicosia Tigers: Jahid Hassan, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia (C), Kazi Saiful, Mehmood Zeeshan, Shahi Arjun, Ashish Bam (WK), Amir Riaz, Sufian Muhammad, Ataur Rahman, Hasham Ali

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here