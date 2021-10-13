>NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers: Nicosia Fighters will take on the Nicosia Tigers in the 51st and 52nd matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. Both the encounters will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST, respectively. Nicosia Tigers will start the contest against Nicosia Fighters as favorites.

Nicosia Fighters have performed terribly in the T10 competition so far. They have failed to pose any threat to the opposition teams and are languishing at the second-last position in the points table. The team has won just three out of 12 league games so far. Fighters are almost out from the tournament and are likely to act as spoilsports for other teams.

On the contrary, Nicosia Tigers have entertained the viewers with some phenomenal performances so far. The team is third with eight victories under their belt from 13 league matches. They are coming after beating the Black Caps in their most recent game by ten wickets.

>Ahead of the match between Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

>NFCC vs NCT Telecast

The Nicosia Fighters vs Nicosia Tigers game will not be telecasted in India

>NFCC vs NCT Live Streaming

The match between Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>NFCC vs NCT Match Details

Nicosia Fighters will face Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on October 13, Wednesday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on October 14 at 12 AM IST.

>NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Anowar Hossain

>Vice-Captain: Shakhawat Hossain

>Suggested Playing XI for NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Shahid Alam, Noori Chowdhury

>Batters: Roman Mazumder, Shakhawat Hossain, Jubraz Morol, Munna Rahman

>All-rounders: Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman

>Bowlers: Monirul Islam, Naeem Khan, Tomal Aminul

>NFCC vs NCT Probable XIs:

>Nicosia Fighters: Parvez Miah, Saurav Ahmed, Kamran Ahmad, Saikat Al Amin, Alvi Chowdhury (c), Monirul Islam, Naeem Khan, Munna Rahman, Noori Chowdhury(wk), Abdullah Al Tasmin, Jubraz Morol

>Nicosia Tigers: Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Roman Mazumder, Rashidul Hasan, Sakhawat Hossain, Shahid Alam(wk), Kazi Saiful, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia(c)

