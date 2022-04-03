'Nice to Have a Captain Who Trusts Your Skills': Lockie Ferguson Heaps Praise on GT Skipper Hardik Pandya

Lockie Ferguson on Saturday showcased a phenomenal bowling performance to help Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs. He registered figures of 4 for 28 in his spell and bagged the Player of the Match award for his heroics.

Ferguson began the hunting right from the Powerplay when he dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh in the fifth over. The troubled DC innings was pretty well anchored by the duo of Rishabh Pant (43) and Lalit Yadav (25) who kept Delhi on course with some timely boundaries.

But soon the fortunes turned as Lalit got run out and Lockie chipped in to get the better of Pant. The right arm-quick completed a four-wicket haul by getting Axar Patel Caught behind in the 15th over.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Lockie lauded his bowling partners for making things easy for him in the game.

“Was one of those nights and with the kind of bowling partners I have, makes things very easy for me. It’s great (to have a potent bowling unit) and helps to spread calmness in the group. The pressure was coming from both ends with the ball and it worked for us. I think it (bowling extra fast) is more of an instinct thing. There was a lot of bounce on the surface and I was looking to bang away on that hard length. Some gripped and it worked for me with Rishabh’s wicket," he said at the post-match presentation.

The 30-year-old also heaped praise on skipper Hardik Pandya for showing backing him. Lockie said, “Was a good all-round performance from the bowlers. Hardik is always giving us the confidence to play the game that we want to play and it’s nice to have a captain who trusts your skills."

Gujarat Titans remain unbeaten in the tournament and are placed third on the points table with a positive net run rate of 0.495. They will face Punjab Kings in their next fixture on April 8 in Mumbai.

