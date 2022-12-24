'Nice To Have IPL On CV'-'Punjabi Munda' Sikandar Raza Couldn't Follow Auction Due to Poor Internet Connectivity

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza had a dream. A dream of being a T20 mercenary who would earn a living by playing T20 leagues across the world. That’s why he was in Nepal when his name was called in the 2023 IPL mini-auction. Unfortunately, being in the hill state had its own disadvantage as inconsistent internet connectivity made sure that he couldn’t follow how many teams were after him. If there was any bidding war for him? He only got a hold of the matter when his friends messaged him and congratulated him.

I said, ‘what, I can’t see it. Are you guys playing a prank?’ They said to check the auction. I said I am checking but I haven’t even been up there."

“What happened was, by the time I reconnected, I had gone already. So basically I didn’t see the bid. Maybe that was a good thing actually. I reckon it’s a good thing. If I was watching, I would have shouted in the meeting!" Raza told ESPN Cricinfo; the meeting he was referring is the anti-corruption meeting that was being conducted for the players in domestic T20 league in Nepal.

Raza has played domestic leagues across the world. Be it Bangladesh Premier League(BPL), Caribbean Premier League or the Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL), he is everywhere. Only IPL was remaining on his bucket list and now Punjab Kings have ensured that he check that box. On Friday, he was sold for INR 50 lakh to Punjab; here, it must be mentioned that he has ancestral roots in the state.

“It was part of my thinking that before I hang my boots up, it would be nice to have the IPL on my CV." “Alhamdulillah (thank God) it has happened. I am really happy, humble and excited at the same time. I would have [been fine with] any franchise but to have a Punjabi munda in Punjab, it is a great match."

Punjab Kings opened the bidding at the base price and no other team opted to take the player. Kings also signed all-rounder Sam Curran in the auction for Rs. 18.25 crore, the highest ever in IPL auction history.

