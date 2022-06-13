'Nicholas Murali Pooran': Legendary Pacer's Hilarious Tweet in Praise of Nicholas Pooran's Terrific Show

It’s a rarity to see a wicketkeeper showing off his bowling skills and ending up hauling four wickets in an international cricket match. But West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran did exactly that during the third ODI against Pakistan on Sunday.

Also Read: Veteran Mathews, Newcomer Hussain Voted ICC Players of The Month For May

He had a dream outing in the final match of the series, displaying a brilliant show in the bowling department. Prior to the series finale, Pooran had bowled only three balls in the fifty-over format. But now the 26-year-old has four wickets in his kitty in ODI cricket. The West Indies captain completed his full quota of 10 overs against and scalped four wickets conceding just 48 runs.

Also Read: Is Kevin Pietersen Eyeing an England Coaching Job?

Advertisement

And his impressive display attracted huge appreciation from former cricketers and experts as well. Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop lavished huge praise on Pooran as he shared a funny Tweet. While talking about the stunning spell, Bishop wrote on Twitter, “Nicholas Murali Pooran".

For the unversed, the mention of ‘Murali’ was a reference to the legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan - the most prolific wicket-taker in the history of international cricket.

And, the tweet did not take too long to go viral on social media. It was liked by more than 10 thousand Twitter users. Fans and followers of the game also commented and reacted to the hilarious tweet posted by the former West Indies cricketer.

“Switched on tv seeing this tweet just to watch how Pooran bowls…Now he has 4th wicket. Fifer on his bowling debut?" commented one user.

Advertisement

A fan said that Pooran’s bowling reminded him of former Australia skipper Michael Clarke’s terrific spell against India during a Test match back in 2004.

“Reminds of Michael Clarke’s wickets haul in Bombay Test," the fan wrote.

Advertisement

Another expressed his astonishment after seeing the West Indies wicketkeeper claim four wickets. “Bowled with tremendous guile. The way he looped the ball and varied his length and pace, anyone would think he’s a regular bowler. Amazingly, Pooran has bowled Just 3 Deliveries before in his entire career. And today he runs riot and breaks the bone of the Pakistan middle order."

Advertisement

Here are some other reactions on Twitter:

Coming back to the match, batting first, the hosts had posted a total of 269/9 in 48 overs ((D/L method). Shadab Khan (86 off 78 balls) emerged as Pakistan’s highest scorer in the match.

However, the tourists were bundled out for 216 runs in their chase. With this 53-run victory in the final ODI, Pakistan also managed to secure a 3-0 clean sweep of the three-match series.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here