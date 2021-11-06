Nida Dar Leaves Pakistan Camp Following Demise of Her Father Rashid Hassan

Pakistan cricketer Nida Dar’s father Rashid Hassan passed away on Friday morning. After hearing the news, the ace all-rounder left the Pakistan squad to attend her father’s last rites. Recently, Dar was with Pakistan women’s squad as part of a pre-tournament camp to prepare for the West Indies series. Now, Dar’s availability for the West Indies series is also doubtful. It must be mentioned that no official announcement about Dar’s unavailability has been made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). However, according to several reports in the Pakistan media, the board is expected to clear the air about her participation soon.

West Indies Women and Pakistan Women are set to play a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against each other, starting from November 8. The one-day tournament will conclude on November 14 and the matches will be played at a single venue – National Stadium in Karachi.

Earlier, it was reported by the Express Tribune that over 800 security officials – 368 Special Security Unit (SSU) and 500 police and law enforcement personnel – will guard the West Indies cricketers during their tour of Pakistan.

The reports further claim that that the decisions about the security of measures of West Indies Women Cricketers were taken at a meeting held at SSU headquarter. The meeting was attended by OCB officials, senior police officers, Rangers, Army personnel and all the stakeholders.

After the conclusion of the bilateral ODI series, the Pakistan Women team will travel to Zimbabwe to participate in ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021. Eight teams will participate in the ICC qualifiers event, including a few big names like Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand and Zimbabwe are placed in Group B in the qualifiers while West Indies, Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Netherlands are placed in Group A.

Bangladesh Women will take on Pakistan Women in the first match of the ICC Women’s WC Qualifier on November 21 at the Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare.

