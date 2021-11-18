NIG vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match, November 18, 5:15 PM IST

>NIG vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Nigeria and Uganda: Uganda will square off against Nigeria for the second time during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 on November 18, Thursday at 05:15 PM IST at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City. Uganda have a strong squad at their disposal when compared to Nigeria.

Nigeria aren’t enjoying an ideal ride in the competition as they lost their first match to Tanzania by six wickets followed by a loss against Uganda by 12 runs. Brian Masaba’s team delivered a commanding performance in their first match against Nigeria. The team was brilliant with the bat as they posted 147 runs in their 20 overs.

In reply, Nigeria ended up with 50 runs in 9.2 overs and Uganda won the game by 12 runs by the DLS method. Playing their next match on Thursday, Uganda will be hoping to continue their exploits while Nigeria will aim for a comeback to script their first win in the tournament.

>Ahead of the match between Nigeria and Uganda; here is everything you need to know:

>NIG vs UGA Telecast

There will be no telecast of Nigeria vs Uganda game in India.

>NIG vs UGA Live Streaming

Nigeria vs Uganda match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>NIG vs UGA Match Details

Nigeria will face Uganda at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City at 5:15 PM IST on November 18, Thursday.

>NIG vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Isaac Okpe

Vice-Captain- Simon Ssesazi

>Suggested Playing XI for NIG vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ashmit Shreshta

Batters: Saud Islam, Joshua Ayannike, Simon Ssesazi

All-rounders: Isaac Okpe, Brian Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani

Bowlers: Sylvester Okpe, Henry Ssenyondo, Rasheed Abolarin

>NIG vs UGA Probable XIs:

Nigeria: Ashmit Shreshta, Segun Olayinka, Daniel Gim, Joshua Ayannike, Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Okpe, Sylvester Okpe (c), Rasheed Abolarin, Chima Akachukwu, Prosper Useni, Peter Aho

Uganda: Fred Achelam, Ronak Patel, Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam (wk), Brian Masaba (c), Henry Ssenyondo, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Bilal Hassan, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa

