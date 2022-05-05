NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 match between Northern Knights and Munster Reds: In the 2022 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, Northern Knight will be playing their first game against Munster Reds. Civil Service Cricket Club Ground will host the two teams on May 05, Thursday from 03:15 PM IST.

Both Northern Knights and Munster Reds are coming after a poor performance in the previous season. The two teams will be hoping for redemption this year in the league.

Advertisement

Northern Knights won just one of their six league matches to finish in the second-last place in the points table. The team has some better players this time around including Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, and Luke Georgeson.

Coming to Munster Reds, they also failed to impress in the last season. They also won just one game but finished at a place below Knights due to a low net run rate. Reds will hope for good performances from players like Curtis Campher, David Delany, and Kevin O’Brien.

Ahead of the match between Northern Knights and Munster Reds, here is everything you need to know:

NK vs MUR Telecast

Northern Knights vs Munster Reds game will not be telecast in India

NK vs MUR Live Streaming

The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NK vs MUR Match Details

Advertisement

The match will be hosted at the Civil Service Cricket Club Ground at 03:15 PM IST on May 05, Thursday.

NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Benjamin White

Vice-Captain - Curtis Campher

Suggested Playing XI for NK vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Peter Moor

Advertisement

Batters: Jeremy Lawlor, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’brien, Luke Georgeson

All-rounders: Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Ruhan Pretorius

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Tyrone Kane, Benjamin White

NK vs MUR Probable XIs:

Northern Knights: Matthew Humphreys, Paul Stirling, Benjamin White, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Luke Georgeson, Neil Rock, Matthew Foster, Josh Manley, Ross Adair, Mark Adair, James McCollum

Munster Reds: Curtis Campher, David Delany, Kevin O’Brien, Peter Moor, Tyrone Kane, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Matt Ford, Mike Frost, Mikey O’Reilly

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here