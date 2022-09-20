'No Afghanistan No Party': Virat Kohli Trolled for Scoring Just 2 Runs Against Australia in Mohali - WATCH

After an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022, the fans were hopeful of some more Virat Kohli fireworks in Mohali against Australia. The former India skipper walking out to bat early in the innings charged the viewers up but to everyone’s utter disappointment, it turned out to be a ‘flop show’.

Kohli was there at the crease in the powerplay itself following captain Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal. As the former took the strike, he found Adam Zampa to his disposal; a match-up that fans and experts were looking forward to. The Aussie leg-spinner didn’t allow the ace India batter to go all guns blazing while Nathan Ellis came up next and undone Kohli.

The former captain’s scratchy innings lasted just seven deliveries. Kohli looked to whip Inglis’ fuller delivery but ended up holing it out to Cameron Green at mid-on.

Following another underwhelming outing, Kohli was on the radar of dejected fans on social media.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking at the toss, the Australian skipper confirmed that Cameron Green will open the batting along with him. All-rounder Tim is making his Australia debut. He received his Australia cap from his Hobart Hurricanes team-mate, Matthew Wade.

Rohit, on the other hand, informed that Dinesh Karthik has been included in the playing XI ahead of Rishabh Pant while Jasprit Bumrah has been given a break. The speedster has been replaced by Umesh Yadav who will play his 1st T20I game since February 2019.

