No Decision on Asia Cup Venue at ACC Meet in Bahrain

The Asian Cricket Council meet in Bahrain has ended but no decision was taken on the venue of the Asia Cup later this year. In December last year, ACC chairman Jay Shah released a detailed itinerary but the venue for Asia Cup wasn’t mentioned.

Sources close to the developments have informed News18 Cricketnext that no decision was taken with regard to the venue and it will only be taken after March.

“No decision was taken with regards to venue or shift of venue. It will be decided at a later date, most likely after March," the source told News18 Cricketnext.

The Asian Cricket Council also confirmed that the board will discuss the Asia Cup hosting matter again in the next Executive Board Meeting in March.

“The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken on the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023," the ACC said in a statement.

In other developments from the meet, there has been a revision in the annual budget allocated for Afghanistan. It has been increased from 6% to 15%. The participants of the meeting have also assured Afghanistan of the support to develop women’s cricket in the region.

During Saturday’s meeting in Bahrain, the Executive Board also took a crucial decision of including teams from Japan (Japan Cricket Association and Indonesia (Persutan Cricket Indonesia) in the ACC pathway tournaments to participate in the events as invitees.

The operational budgets for 2023 and 2024 were also approved during the meeting.

