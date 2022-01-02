'No Need For Him to Bring This Topic up Once Again': Former Pakistan Skipper Slams Chetan Sharma For Statement on Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt slammed BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma for unnecessary clarification on Virat Kohli’s T20I captaincy relinquishment. Chetan, on Friday, backed board president Sourav Ganguly and contradicted with Test captain Kohli statement’s and said he was asked to wait before announcing his decision to quit as T20I captain.

However, ahead of the South Africa tour, Kohli claimed his decision to step away from the role was taken well by the team management and in fact was called a progressive step. The whole incident put the BCCI under the scanner for not handling the situation in the right manner.

Butt was furious with Chetan’s comments when Team India just registered a historic triumph in Centurion over South Africa and is targeting their first-ever Test series win on Proteas soil. The former Pakistan skipper said there was no need to bring the topic again.

“There was absolutely no need for him to bring this topic up once again because the team is playing, they won a match and is now looking to win the series. And the same guy you talked about is actually the captain of the team and the person he had a word with his presently recovering from Covid (Sourav Ganguly)," Butt said on his Youtube channel.

Butt didn’t mince his words by slamming Chetan’s statement timing and said it was ‘totally unnecessary, uncalled for, not required at this stage.’

“Miscommunications happen all the time, it is not such a big deal. And when the team is winning and is in rhythm, these talks are unnecessary and to bring it back again. If someone did ask you that question, you should have moved on. And then there was a whole new separate topic that was brought up giving a different direction and from a relevant person. Totally unnecessary, uncalled for, not required at this stage. The discussion was over, let it go please, the team has just won a Test match," he added.

After breaching fortress Centurion, India are now off to Wanderers, Johannesburg. The players have started training for the crucial clash which will start from January 3. India have never lost a Test match in Johannesburg and they will look to extend their unbeaten streak.

