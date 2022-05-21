No New COVID Cases in New Zealand Camp Ahead of Sussex Warm-up Game

New Zealand have reported no new COVID-19 cases among players and staff before their warm-up match against English county side Sussex, the country’s cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday.

Batter Henry Nicholls, bowler Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, who returned positive rapid antigen tests on Friday morning, will remain in isolation until Wednesday.

“All remaining players and support staff Rapid Antigen Tests returned negative this morning," NZC said in a statement before the match began in Brighton, after the first day was rained off and play was abandoned.

New Zealand take on England in the first Test of their three-match series at Lord’s starting June 2.

New Zealand will play a second warm-up against County Select XI from May 26-29 before the Lord’s Test. The teams will then face off in the second Test at Trent Bridge (June 10-14), followed by the final game at Headingley (June 23-27).

Meanwhile, Blackcaps opted to bat first against Sussex in the warm-up match that got underway on Saturday. The tourists had a superb opening session with the pair of Tom Latham and Will Young stitching an unbroken 105-run stand when the lunch break was taken.

Latham had reached his half-century and is unbeaten on 50 while Young has made 47 not out.

New Zealand Test captain Kane Williamson is currently at home to attend the birth of his second child and will link up with the squad at a later date.

New Zealand Full Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young

New Zealand Test Fixtures

First Test: Lord’s, June 2-6

Second Test: Trent Bridge, June 10-14

Third Test: Headingley, June 23-27

