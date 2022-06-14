'No Praise is Enough for Dinesh Karthik': Kapil Dev Hails Veteran Wicketkeeper Batter

Legendary India captain Kapil Dev heaped praise on veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik for his astonishing comeback in Indian colours. Karthik was the standout performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 and played a crucial role in their journey to the playoffs. The veteran wicketkeeper slammed 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33 which helped him make a comeback in the Indian team after almost three years.

Karthik scored unbeaten 30 runs off 21 balls in the second T20I match against South Africa. The 37-year-old turned back block and slammed 21 runs off the last five balls he faced in the match.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain lavished praise on Karthik and said he has forced the selectors to get a place in the squad with his consistent show in IPL.

“This time he has performed so well that he has forced the selectors to think that ‘look, you can’t ignore me’. Rishabh Pant is a youngster, he has plenty of cricket. Dinesh Karthik has experience and performance, which is why I would say, that no praise is enough for him," Kapil told Uncut.

Karthik was part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad but he has been in and out of the team after that. With Mahendra Singh Dhoni being the first-choice wicketkeeper and the Indian captain, Karthik wasn’t able to cement his place in the squad.

However, the veteran gloveman has expressed his desire to get his hands on the 2022 T20 WC trophy.

Dev said that it’s not easy to continue playing with the same passion for so many years as he emphasized that Karthik made his international debut even before MS Dhoni who retired from international cricket in 2020.

“He has been playing cricket even before MS Dhoni. It’s been 2 years since Dhoni retired but even now, Karthik has kept his motivation level high and to love the game with the same passion and heart after so many years is not easy. If you talk about consistency, then Dinesh Karthik is ahead of them all. Irrespective of how many balls he faces – 20, 10, or 15, he always delivers, like we saw in the IPL," added Kapil.

