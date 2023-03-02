'No Reason Why Australia Can't Salvage Something From Border-Gavaskar Series', Says Adam Gilchrist

The Border-Gavaskar series in India between the hosts and touring Australia has been largely dominated by the home side who have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

With the third Test of the 4 match series underway, Australian legend and former wicketkeeper-batsman par excellence, Adam Gilchrist opined that there was no reason as to why the Aussies can’t salvage something from the series yet despite being 2-0 down to the hosts.

“It’s been a tough series and they have been outplayed by India up to this point, so the series is done and they can’t win it but they can salvage a lot out of it and that’s the challenge", Gilchrist said.

“Australia has come up against very skilful Indian team here there is no reason Australia can’t salvage something out of it and of course world test championship is something that is on offer for both teams. So that makes it quite interesting," the maverick opener said.

India coasted to a grand win in the opening Test of the series as they won by innings and 132 runs riding on scintillating performances from centurion Rohit Sharma and returning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, witty spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.

The second game went in the favour of the hosts as well as Jadeja was in the thick of things once again. The home team clinched the victory by 6 wickets. Ashwin and Jadeja split six wickets between them equally while Mohammed Shami picked four in the first innings.

Axar Patel came good with the bat as he scored 74 runs before Jadaja weaved his magic in the second innings to pick up seven wickets. The Indian batting order wrapped up the game as they sailed past the target set up by the Aussies foxed by the home spin attack.

However, Australia seem to be punching back in the third Test of the series as they registered a 57-run lead on the opening day of the fixture after wrapping India up for 109 runs, with former skipper Virat Kohli scoring the most for the home nation with 22 runs.

Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann scalped five Indian wickets before Usman Khwaja’s half-ton solidified the Aussie innings at 159 for the loss of four wickets at the end of day one.

