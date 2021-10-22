No Salary But Other Benefits: Mohammad Amir Counters Ramiz Raja’s Claim of Not Taking Salary as PCB Chairman

Ramiz Raja, after becoming the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has been making the news for some of his statements. On Wednesday, October 20, he made another such statement. Raja, while addressing the club presidents in Pakistan, stated that he won’t charge any money for his job at the PCB. This statement does not seem to have gone down well with former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who countered the Chairman’s claim by a sarcastic tweet about the PCB.

Amir in his tweet said that while the chairman of the PCB may not receive a salary, they do get plenty of other benefits. The tweet in Urdu translates to, “What I have heard is that the PCB chairman does not have a monthly payment but there are benefits might be wrong but that is what I have heard."

Raja also talked about sacrificing his career in commentary to take up the job. Talking about his financial condition, the former batter said that he owns a 2008 model car and does not have a big house, fancy car, or money but many a time one you need to play an innings for honour.

Raja had earlier created a stir by saying that an anonymous investor of the PCB has promised a blank cheque if Pakistan manages to beat India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, taking place in UAE and Oman.

Meanwhile, Amir has been controversy’s favourite child from a very early point in his career. After a promising breakthrough in international cricket, the right-arm quick bowler suffered a five-year ban on match-fixing charges. After making a comeback from the career-threatening ban, the speedster has remained in news. In December 2020, the speedster took premature retirement from international cricket at the age of 29.

Amir blames his differences with the PCB officials and the team management for this decision.

