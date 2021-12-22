'No Spider-Man No Superman': Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Picture With 'Real Heroes'

India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently met with some jawans stationed at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. Chahal shared a picture of his visit to J&K where he also interacted with the soldiers.

“No Spider-Man No superman. here are our real heroes. The respect and love I received from them was unreal. Extremely thankful to my brothers for always looking after us selflessly. JAI HIND," Chahal captioned a picture in which he posed with a group of jawans.

>Also Read: Team India to Stay in Irene Country Lodge During South Africa Tour, See Pictures

Advertisement

India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal did not have the best of 2021 career-wise as he was snubbed by BCCI for the 2021 T20 World Cup earlier this year, and then later released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, it hasn’t dampened Chahal’s cheerful spirit.

Despite the disappointing performances of his team Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Chahal had an outstanding stint in the competition. In Haryana’s first game against Hyderabad, the 31-year-old took three wickets before adding another two scalps in his next game against Saurashtra. He then followed his performance with three wickets apiece in the matches against Jharkhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

>Watch: Dan Christian Takes a Screamer to Dismiss Matt Short in BBL

He may have been out of favour with the Indian management in the recent past due to his form but his performances are likely to spring him back into contention for the ODI series in South Africa. Chahal bagged 16 wickets in just five matches the previous time he played in South Africa.

Advertisement

He has represented India in 56 ODIs and 50 T20Is and taken a combined 161 wickets in them including three five-wicket hauls. If he does make the cut in ther white-ball squad, the 31-year-old certainly will hope for a repeat of his earlier performance in South Africa.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here