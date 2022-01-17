'No Stone Unturned with His Physical Preparation': Former RCB Coach On Virat Kohli's Captaincy

Virat Kohli stepping down as captain of India’s Test team has taken the cricket fraternity by surprise. With the shock comes a lot of praise and appreciation for his work ethic as a leader over the years. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich was one of those who lauded Kohli’s leadership abilities.

In a conversation with former Australia spinner Brad Hogg in a YouTube video, Katich reflected on his view of Kohli’s leadership abilities while coaching the RCB in IPL 2020 and 2021. He added that the franchise was very conscious and respectful of trying to take some of the burden off him.

“It’s a big role captaining an IPL franchise or international teams since it’s constant meetings, there are constant decisions that have to be made … It was time-consuming and that’s something he was very good with in terms of giving us his time.

“We were really mindful of that and respectful of trying to take the load off him in that respect so as a coaching group we tried to do a lot of the ground work with that and then go to him with a simplified version of how we wanted to go about things, whether it was the game style or whether it was the tactics or selections. So, you try to help him out as much as possible given the workload he’s on but…he was very giving of his time," Katich told Hogg.

“He pushes himself to the maximum. It’s unbelievable. We played in an era where some of the boys were renown for being religious trainers…Virat’s taken it to a whole new level - particularly the work he’s done in the gym… It doesn’t look like he cuts any corners whatsoever. There’s no stone unturned with his physical preparation," he added.

The former Australian cricketer said the support staff was lucky to have a captain like Kohli whose training standards are unrivalled in terms of professionalism but also his compassion and understanding during which he supported their decisions on bio bubbles and how they intended to treat the players.

“He was extremely understanding given his role as Indian captain and then knowing how difficult it is being on the road for nearly 12 months of the year," continued Katich.

Although he has been retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, it remains to be seen how Kohli will perform as a pure batsman under someone else’s leadership.

