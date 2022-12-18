'No Victory Comes Easy': Stand-in India Captain KL Rahul Praises His Team For Dominant Show

India produced an all-round display in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram that concluded with the tourists registering a massive 188-run win on Sunday morning. It took India less than an hour to get rid of the remaining four Bangladesh batters as they were bowled out for 324 while chasing a mammoth 513 to win.

The series thus began on a bright note for the KL Rahul-led side after India lost the preceding ODI series 1-2. The winning margin might give an impression a one-sided contest but did offer some fight in their second dig albeit with some help from the pitch which became considerably batting-friendly as the Test progressed.

“The one-day series didn’t go how we wanted it to, the results didn’t go our way. It was important that we turned up and performed well in the Test series. It was a hard-fought Test match and we had to really work hard for this win. Really happy that we did that," stand-in captain Rahul said during the post-match presentation.

Bangladesh, after being bowled out for 150 in their first dig, put up a vastly improved show with their openers stitching a century stand as bowlers were made to toil. However, Rahul says the team wasn’t worried at all despite the pitch flattening out.

“It (pitch) did flatten out, it didn’t worry us but it looked like the batters were batting very comfortably and getting runs easily. Getting runs was very hard for the first three days. It was a slow pitch, not much in the wicket for batters to get runs easily. The way their openers batted, made it harder for us and we knew that we had to work hard for our wickets. Even when the partnership was going, our intensity was really high," Rahul said.

He added, “We’ve played Test cricket for a while and we know that no victory comes easy. We batted well in the first innings as well. From the position we were in to get to 400-plus total was a job well done by the batters."

The Test saw some superb batting from Cheteshwar Pujara scored ended his century drought by hitting the quickest ton of his Test career in the second innings. Shubman Gill scored a maiden Test ton while Rishabh Pant counterattacked on the opening day when the conditions were slightly difficult for the batters.

“Pujara, Shreyas (Iyer) batted really well and Rishabh went with that counter-attacking innings, that’s how he plays. Good that the batters did that and the lower order contributed, that gives you confidence when you win the toss and bat first. The way we bowled in the first innings really set the game up," Rahul said.

