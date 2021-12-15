'Nobody is Bigger Than Sport': Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Reacts to Alleged Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Rift

Indian cricket has been hit by a massive storm over the past few days, ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Rohit Sharma had been handed the mantle of India’s white-ball cricket. Rohit at first was named the skipper of the T20I team after Virat Kohli stepped down. Then on last week, the board decided to give the responsibility of leading India in white-ball cricket entirely on the Mumbai batter.

The decision received mixed reactions as many thought it disrespectful towards Virat Kohli, a stalwart who has led India with guile. The move also lacked clarity over the decision-making process, which the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur pointed out on Wednesday.

“Sports is supreme and nobody is bigger than sport. I can’t you give information as to what’s going on between which players in what game. It’s the job of concerned federations/associations. It’ll be better if they give info," said Anurag Thakur when asked about the alleged rift between Kohli and Sharma.

Over the past few days, it has been reported that there is an alleged rift between India’s white-ball and red-ball captains. To add fuel to the fire, former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin addressed the alleged rift between Kohli and Rohit and tweeted, “Virat Kohli has informed that he’s not available for the ODI series and Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming test. There is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket," Azharuddin had tweeted.

The rumour about the rift gained prominence on Tuesday after BCCI announced that Rohit Sharma would miss only the Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury later this month. It was earlier reported that Kohli had withdrawn his name from the ODI leg of the S\outh Africa series.

