Northern vs Central Punjab Dream11, NOR vs CEP Dream11 Latest Update, NOR vs CEP Dream11 Win, NOR vs CEP Dream11 App, NOR vs CEP Dream11 2021, NOR vs CEP Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NOR vs CEP Dream11 Live Streaming

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National One Day Championship match between Northern and Central Punjab:

The sixth match of the National One Day Championship 2022 will be played between Northern and Central Punjab. House of Northern Cricket Ground, Islamabad will host the game on March 4, Friday. Both Northern and Central Punjab failed to get off to a good start in the tournament.

Northern lost their first match against Balochistan by two wickets. Umar Amin was the top performer for the team as he smashed 116 runs off 124 balls. Owing to the batting exploits by Amin, Northern posted a good total of 275 runs on the scoreboard in their 50 overs. However, the Northern bowlers failed to live up to the expectations and Balochistan chased the total within 49.1.

Advertisement

Central Punjab also ended up on the losing side in their opening game. The team suffered a defeat at the hands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by five wickets. Central Punjab were let down by their batters as they could score only 215 runs while batting in the first innings. The team will hope for better performances from Ahmed Shehzad, Rizwan Hussain on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Northern and Central Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs CEP Telecast

Northern vs Central Punjab game will not be telecast in India.

NOR vs CEP Live Streaming

The National One Day Championship will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR vs CEP Match Details

The match will be hosted at the House of Northern Cricket Ground, Islamabad at 10:00 am IST on March 4, Friday.

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Shadab Khan

Vice-Captain - Asif Ali

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rohail Nazir

Batters: Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Rizwan Hussain

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Raza Ali Dar

Bowlers: Muhammad Musa, Zaman Khan, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

NOR vs CEP Probable XIs:

Northern: Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Ali Imran, Nasir Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Zaman Khan, Athar Mahmood, Aamer Jamal, Muhammad Musa

Central Punjab: Saad Nasim, Raza Ali Dar, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Shehzad, Rizwan Hussain, Imran Dogar, Nisar Ahmad, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here