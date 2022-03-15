Northern vs Central Punjab Dream11, NOR vs CEP Dream11 Latest Update, NOR vs CEP Dream11 Win, NOR vs CEP Dream11 App, NOR vs CEP Dream11 2021, NOR vs CEP Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NOR vs CEP Dream11 Live Streaming

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National One Day Championship match between Northern and Central Punjab:

The 21st match of the National One Day Championship 2022 will be played between Northern and Central Punjab. Iqbal Stadium will host the game on March 16, Wednesday. Both the teams are struggling in the league and thus it will be a battle of laggards on Wednesday.

Northern have won just one from their six games to occupy the last position in the points table. Their only victory in the competition came against Sindh by just two runs. Batting has emerged as the achilles heel for the team this season as they are yet to 270+ score in 50 overs.

Central Punjab are sailing in the same boat as Northern. They are second-last with two wins from six games. The team needs to focus more on its bowling as they lost their last game against South Punjab despite putting up a total of 366 runs.

Ahead of the match between Northern and Central Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

NOR vs CEP Telecast

Northern vs Central Punjab game will not be telecast in India

NOR vs CEP Live Streaming

The National One Day Championship will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NOR vs CEP Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Iqbal Stadium in Pakistan at 10:00 AM IST on March 16, Wednesday.

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Umar Amin

Vice-Captain - Ahmed Shehzad

Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rohail Nazir

Batters: Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Ahmed Shehzad

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Raza Ali Dar

Bowlers: Zaman Khan, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Musa, Zafar Gohar

NOR vs CEP Probable XIs:

Northern: Athar Mahmood, Aamer Jamal, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Ali Imran, Nasir Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Zaman Khan, Muhammad Musa

Central Punjab: Imran Dogar, Saad Nasim, Raza Ali Dar, Rizwan Hussain, Nisar Ahmad, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Shehzad

