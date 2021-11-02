>NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 match between Northern and Sindh: In the eighth match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021, Northern will be going one-on-one against Sindh. The two teams will be playing against each other at the Multan Cricket Club at 10:30 AM on November 03, Wednesday.

Northern are second in the points table with 22 points to their credit. The team was up against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their first match while their second match was against Central Punjab. Both the games ended in a tie. Faizan Riaz has been the highest run-getter for Northern so far with one double century and one hundred to his name.

Sindh, on the other hand, are reeling at the last position in the standings. Just like Northern, Sindh’s two games have also ended in a draw. The team has so far played against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. For Sindh, skipper Fawad Alam has been leading the attack.

>Ahead of the match between Northern and Sindh; here is everything you need to know:

>NOR vs SIN Telecast

The Northern vs Sindh game will not be telecasted in India

>NOR vs SIN Live Streaming

The match between Northern and Sindh will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>NOR vs SIN Match Details

The eighth match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 will see Northern playing against Sindh at the Multan Cricket Club at 10:30 AM on November 03, Wednesday.

>NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aamer Jamal

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Hasan

>Suggested Playing XI for NOR vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Hasan, Rohail Nazir

Batters: Fawad Alam, Asad Shafiq, Umar Amin

All-rounders: Faizan Riaz, Mubashir Khan, Aamer Jamal

Bowlers: Nauman Ali, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Asghar

>NOR vs SIN Probable XIs:

Northern: Nauman Ali, Usman Shinwari, Hammad Azam, Rohail Nazir, Tauseeq Shah, Faizan Riaz, Salman Irshad, Naved Malik, Umar Amin, Aamer Jamal, Mubashir Khan

Sindh: Fawad Alam, Mir Hamza, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Manzoor, Asad Shafiq, Omair Yousuf, Khurram Manzoor, Mohammad Hasan, Saad Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Sohail Khan

