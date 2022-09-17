NOR vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Northern vs Southern Punjab, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Southern Punjab will face Northern in the 30th match of Pakistan’s National Cup 2022 on September 17, at the historic Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will be a must-win game for the two sides at the bottom of the table as they have to desperately win matches on the trot in order to keep their playoff qualifications alive.

Northern have choked under pressure in certain matches and have dropped crucial points. Currently, they are in the last position in the points table, having won four and losing five games in total. With just 8 points in their kitty, qualification looks like an uphill climb for the Northern side.

Meanwhile, Southern Punjab also have had a dismal run in the tournament. They find themselves at the penultimate position in the points table. The Agha Salman-led side will want to string much-needed wins together in order to climb up the points table and seal their berth for the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Northern vs Southern Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

NOR VS SOP Telecast

The match between Southern Punjab and Northern will not be broadcast in India.

NOR VS SOP Live Streaming

The match between Southern Punjab and Northern will be streamed live on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel.

NOR VS SOP Match Details

The NOR vs SOP match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 17, at 8:00 pm IST.

NOR VS SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aamer Jamal

Vice-Captain: Agha Salman

Suggested Playing XI for NOR VS SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rohail Nazir, Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Nasir Nawaz, Zeeshan Malik, Zain Abbas

All-rounders: Aamer Jamal, Mubasir Khan, Agha Salman

Bowlers: Sameen Gul, Usman Shinwari, Sohail Tanvir

Northern vs Southern Punjab Possible Starting XI:

Northern predicted starting line-up: Nasir Nawaz, Mohammad Huraira, Zeeshan Malik, Atif Khan-II, Aamer Jamal, Mubasir Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Tanvir (c), Usman Shinwari, Zaman Khan, Mehran Mumtaz

Southern Punjab predicted starting line-up: Sohaib Maqsood, Zain Abbas, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman (c), Ali Majid, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Hassan Khan, Sameen Gul, Ahmed Bashir

