North East Zone vs West Zone Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Duleep Trophy 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The iconic Duleep Trophy returns to Indian cricket after a two-year hiatus. Many of the top Indian players will be participating in the prestigious tournament. In the first quarter-final match, the North East Zone will be in action against the West Zone on Thursday, September 8. The venue for the match is set down south as the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the enthralling encounter.

The North East zone will compete in the esteemed competition for the very first time after being affiliated to the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI). Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim are part of the North East zone. It will be a boon for Indian cricket as it will promote the growth of the sport in the North East where it isn’t that popular. Hokaito Zhimomi of Nagaland will lead the North East zone.

Talking about the West Zone, the side looks strong on paper with the veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane at the helm of things. He will be accompanied by an array of young Indian stars including Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The bowling attack will be led by speedster Jaydev Unadkat.

The West Zone seems like overwhelming favourites as they have an experienced roster at their disposal. However, Zhimomi and his men might just create a huge upset when the two sides clash on Thursday.

Ahead of Thursday’s Duleep Trophy 2022 match between North East Zone and West Zone; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Duleep Trophy 2022 match between North East Zone and West Zone be played?

The Duleep Trophy 2022 match between North East Zone and West Zone will take place on Thursday, September 8.

Where will the Duleep Trophy 2022 match between North East Zone and West Zone be played?

The Duleep Trophy 2022 match between North East Zone and West Zone will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai.

What time will the Duleep Trophy 2022 match between North East Zone and West Zone begin?

The Duleep Trophy 2022 match between North East Zone and West Zone will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast North East Zone and West Zone Duleep Trophy 2022 match?

North East Zone vs West Zone Duleep Trophy 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the North East Zone and West Zone Duleep Trophy 2022 match?

North East Zone vs West Zone Duleep Trophy 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

North East Zone vs West Zone Possible Starting XI:

North East Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Al Bashid Muhammed, Ashish Thapa (wk), Hokaito Zhimomi (c), Techi Neri, Kishan Lyngdoh, Techi Doria, Rongsen Jonathan, Rex Rajkumar, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Khrievitso Kense, Bobby Zothansanga

West Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Het Patel, Hardik Tamore, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Yashasvi Jaiswal (wk), Shams Mulani, Jaydev Unadkat, Chintan Gaja, Chetan Sakariya

