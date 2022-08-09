NOS vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 9) Hundred 2022 match between Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets:

In the seventh match of the Hundred 2022, the Northern Superchargers will take the field against the Trent Rockets. The electrifying encounter will unfold at the Headingly Stadium in Leeds on Tuesday, August 9.

The Northern Superchargers announced themselves in the tournament after thumping the Manchester Originals by 6 wickets. Bowling first, Chargers’ pacer David Willey scalped two crucial wickets while star All-rounder DJ Bravo and spinner Adil Rashid picked up one wicket each to restrict Originals to 161 runs.

Opener Adam Lythe led the chase for the Superchargers and scored a brilliant half-century. An unbeaten cameo from Harry Brooks (33 off 19) then took them comfortably over the line.

The Trent Rockets also emerged victorious against the Birmingham Phoenix. The bowlers were exceptional against a strong Phoenix batting unit. Daniel Sams (3 wickets) and Samit Patel (2 wickets) kept taking wickets at regular intervals to restrain the Phoenix from getting any sort of momentum.

Chasing a total of 146 runs, the Rockets were initially struggling to get runs on the board. However, an incredible partnership from England’s ace batters Joe Root (34 off 26) and Alex Hales (58 off 41) iced off the chase and helped the Rockets secure a 6-wicket win in their opening fixture.

Both sides will be looking to bag another victory and keep the winning momentum going in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets; here is everything you need to know:

NOS vs TRT Telecast

The Hundred 2022 match between Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets will not be telecast in India.

NOS vs TRT Live Streaming

The Hundred 2022 match between Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOS vs TRT Match Details

The NOS vs TRT match will be played at the Headingly Stadium in Leeds on Tuesday, August 9 at 11:00 pm IST.

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daniel Sams

Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

Suggested Playing XI for NOS vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Harry Brook, Colin Munro, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Samit Patel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Matty Potts

Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets Possible Starting XI:

Northern Superchargers Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), David Willey, Adam Hose, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts

Trent Rockets Predicted Starting Line-up: Colin Munro, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood

