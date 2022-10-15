Home » Cricket Home » News » Not a big fan of Mankading, Says Aaron Finch

Not a big fan of Mankading, Says Aaron Finch

Mankading, informally named after former India cricketer Vinoo Mankad, has been in the news of late after Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end for leaving her crease too early to hand a 3-0 ODI series sweep in England last month.

Melbourne

Aaron Finch has reacted to Mankad style dismissals for the first time.
Melbourne: Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch is “not a big fan" of ‘Mankading’, a controversial dismissal where bowlers run out batters backing up at the non-strikers’ end.

Finch expressed his views after Mitchell Starc warned England captain Jos Buttler for leaving his crease early in the rain-washed third T20I in Canberra on Friday.

“I think if guys get a warning, then it’s fair game after that," Finch was quoted as saying by Press Association.

“That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give a batter a warning, because you think that they’re gaining a little bit too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I’m not a big fan, personally."

While cricket’s custodians, MCC has recognised the Mankad as run out, Buttler too said that he is not in favour of the dismissal.

“No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball," Buttler said.

